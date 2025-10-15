MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO

MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Allegedly Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive brawl erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar after a young man allegedly blew a flying kiss to a girl standing by the roadside, attempting to tease her.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Amjhera of Dhar district where three youths were riding on a single bike through the area when one of them made an obscene gesture towards the girl.

The girl's family reportedly stopped the youth's bike in the middle of the road and confronted them. Shortly after, more family members arrived at the scene and started beating the youths with punches and stick.

The entire incident was caught on camera and is now surfacing on internet. The video shows the men being pulled off the bike and beaten with sticks and fists by several people in broad daylight. The last youth sitting on the bike managed to escape without being noticed.

Passersby can be seen watching, and some tried to intervene, but the beating continued for several minutes.

Local police have taken note of the video and are looking into the incident. No official statement has been released yet regarding any arrests or charges.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with many criticizing both the youth’s alleged behavior and the violent response by the girl’s family.