 Indore News: Food Dept Seizes ₹12.64 Lakh Worth Mawa, Sweets & Ghee In Major Crackdown
The food items were transported from Gwalior and Gujarat in two buses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure safe and good-quality food items for people, Food Safety Department took another major action on Tuesday and seized mawa, sweets and ghee all worth Rs 12.64 lakh from two buses. The sample were collected by the officials in the presence of the owners.

Under the guidance of the district collector Shivam Verma, the team of the department carried out a special drive. Acting on a specific information that food items were being supplied to the city from outside the district through buses parked at Baba Travels and Express Cargo near Pipliyahana Square, the officers reached the mentioned place early in the morning and inspected the premises.

MP News: Three People Sent To 52 Days Jail For Travelling Without Railway Tickets In Khandwa
During inspection, they found around 640 kilograms of mawa being transported from Gwalior in a Sharad Travels bus.

In another bus, Veer Travels coming from Ahmedabad, officers found around 1800 kilograms of sweets and halwa in various polybags and 68 boxes (about 1,000 litres) of ghee.

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage

Samples of six ghee boxes, three types of sweets and two mawa packets were collected in the presence of the owners. The value of the total seized items is about Rs 12.64 lakh.

All samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for examination. Further action will be taken based on the test reports.

