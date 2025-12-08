Indore News: Man, Kin Booked After Pregnant Wife Set Herself On Fire | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against a man, his mother and sister for dowry death of his wife after she set herself on fire by putting a clothes iron on her scarf till it caught fire.

The incident occurred on October 8 and she succumbed to her injuries on November 17.

According to police, deceased was identified as Alka Vaikoda, a resident of Buddha Nagar. Her family had accused her husband, Ajay, mother-in-law Phoolbanti Bai and sister-in-law Seema of torturing her for dowry and also alleged that her in-laws had set her on fire.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the deceased had also given a video statement to the police in which she also accused her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of harassing her mentally and physically. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of the BNS and 3/4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.

Dispute over visiting sister led to incident

On October 8, Alka wanted to visit her sister in Dewas, but her mother-in-law reportedly refused permission, leading to an argument between the two. Alka then set herself on fire. Alka was approximately seven months pregnant at the time; she had been married in February 2025.