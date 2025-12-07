Indore News: City Cops Act Against 137 Drivers For Wrong Parking | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police took action against 137 vehicle drivers and riders for parking in no-parking zones, causing congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

Officials also cleared occupied spaces and used public announcements to instruct shopkeepers and drivers to use only designated parking slots.

According to police, action was also taken against heavy vehicles violating no-entry restrictions. Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, 20 heavy vehicles were fined for entering prohibited areas during restricted hours.

A total of Rs 95,000 was collected from the violators on the spot. Drivers were instructed to strictly follow the allotted timing window and designated routes for heavy-vehicle movement to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Police urged vehicle owners, shop establishments and commuters to cooperate with ongoing enforcement drives, avoid illegal parking, follow no-entry schedules and prioritise safety by wearing helmets so that safe and uninterrupted traffic can be maintained across the city. Traffic cops also took action against 641 two-wheeler riders for driving without helmets.