 Indore News: Two Bypass Bridges Likely To Be Ready By Jan-End
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Indore News: Two Bypass Bridges Likely To Be Ready By Jan-End | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters and passersby on Eastern Bypass may soon get relief from traffic congestion, as the two under-construction bridges—Arjun Baroda and Best Price—are expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) briefed Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat during his inspection of the bypass on Saturday.

Silawat conducted an extensive tour of Sanwer area, inspecting progress of Arjun Baroda Bridge. He directed officials to ensure completion by the end of January, emphasising utmost quality and accelerated work. The minister urged construction to continue 24 hours a day, with additional workers deployed as needed.

Highlighting the bridge’s importance for traffic management, Silawat instructed that diversion routes should be repaired, adequate lighting provided, and smooth traffic maintained throughout construction to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Later, the minister reviewed progress of the bridge being built in front of Best Price. He instructed officials to make all efforts to complete it by the end of January.

Speaking with Shravan Kumar Singh, Regional Officer of NHAI, Silawat emphasised coordination between the administration and construction agencies and strict adherence to deadlines. He said that the speedy completion of these two critical bridges will provide significant relief to citizens, traders, and everyday motorists in the area.

