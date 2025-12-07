 Indore News: IndiGo Crisis Drags On, 30 Flights Scrapped At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport
Cancellations began early morning and continued late into night. Airport officials said flight cancellations are occurring continuously due to IndiGo’s crisis. Government revocation of its roster rule had raised hopes for normalcy by Saturday, but that expectation did not materialise. Cancellations continued—though fewer than Friday, when a record 42 flights were cancelled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pilot shortage in IndiGo, India’s largest private airline, kept passengers anxious for the fourth straight day on Saturday at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Thirty city-bound flights were cancelled, compounding ongoing disruptions. IndiGo’s ground handling staff again struggled to resolve passenger challenges at the airport.

Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said airport conditions were normal and no panic was seen among passengers. He maintained flight operations were “quite normal” and that airport administration remains committed to better and safe services.

Clashes flare as passengers seek answers

Sources said agitated travellers again created a ruckus at the airport. Frustration with repeated cancellations led to fresh clashes between passengers and IndiGo staff on Saturday. Many accused staffers of failing to provide accurate and reliable information.

A video went viral showing a young man arguing with a female staff member at an IndiGo counter, angrily threatening to take away her computer.

Cancelled arrivals

6E2053 – Mumbai – 6:40 hours

6E701 – Bengaluru – 7:10 hours

6E377 – Hyderabad – 6:50 hours

6E959 – Bengaluru – 8:10 hours

6E314 – Chandigarh – 8:50 hours

6E6219 – Raipur – 11:50 hours

6E5181 – Mumbai – 12:30 hours

6E263 – Mumbai – 13:10 hours

6E6738 – Chandigarh – 12:50 hours

6E6739 – Bengaluru – 13:20 hours

6E813 – Goa – 16:30 hours

6E270 – Mumbai – 16:40 hours

6E2418 – Mumbai – 18:15 hours

6E2342 – Delhi – 18:55 hours

6E798 – Kolkata – 21:15 hours

6E747 – Delhi – 21:30 hours

6E6576 – Chennai – 21:40 hours

6E225 – Mumbai – 22:05 hours

Cancelled departures

6E284 – Pune – 6:40 hours

6E378 – Hyderabad – 7:25 hours

6E6219 – Goa – 12:20 hours

6E813 – Raipur – 17:00 hours

6E269 – Mumbai – 17:20 hours

6E2419 – Mumbai – 18:55 hours

6E2010 – Delhi – 19:35 hours

6E747 – Bengaluru – 21:25 hours

6E6566 – Kolkata – 21:45 hours

6E147 – Pune – 21:55 hours

6E756 – Chennai – 22:10 hours

6E489 – Mumbai – 22:15 hours

(Information from DABH Airport, Indore)

