Indore News: Indigo Crisis Drags On, 30 Flights Scrapped At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pilot shortage in IndiGo, India’s largest private airline, kept passengers anxious for the fourth straight day on Saturday at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.
Thirty city-bound flights were cancelled, compounding ongoing disruptions. IndiGo’s ground handling staff again struggled to resolve passenger challenges at the airport.
Cancellations began early morning and continued late into night. Airport officials said flight cancellations are occurring continuously due to IndiGo’s crisis. Government revocation of its roster rule had raised hopes for normalcy by Saturday, but that expectation did not materialise. Cancellations continued—though fewer than Friday, when a record 42 flights were cancelled.
Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said airport conditions were normal and no panic was seen among passengers. He maintained flight operations were “quite normal” and that airport administration remains committed to better and safe services.
Clashes flare as passengers seek answers
Sources said agitated travellers again created a ruckus at the airport. Frustration with repeated cancellations led to fresh clashes between passengers and IndiGo staff on Saturday. Many accused staffers of failing to provide accurate and reliable information.
A video went viral showing a young man arguing with a female staff member at an IndiGo counter, angrily threatening to take away her computer.
Cancelled arrivals
6E2053 – Mumbai – 6:40 hours
6E701 – Bengaluru – 7:10 hours
6E377 – Hyderabad – 6:50 hours
6E959 – Bengaluru – 8:10 hours
6E314 – Chandigarh – 8:50 hours
6E6219 – Raipur – 11:50 hours
6E5181 – Mumbai – 12:30 hours
6E263 – Mumbai – 13:10 hours
6E6738 – Chandigarh – 12:50 hours
6E6739 – Bengaluru – 13:20 hours
6E813 – Goa – 16:30 hours
6E270 – Mumbai – 16:40 hours
6E2418 – Mumbai – 18:15 hours
6E2342 – Delhi – 18:55 hours
6E798 – Kolkata – 21:15 hours
6E747 – Delhi – 21:30 hours
6E6576 – Chennai – 21:40 hours
6E225 – Mumbai – 22:05 hours
Cancelled departures
6E284 – Pune – 6:40 hours
6E378 – Hyderabad – 7:25 hours
6E6219 – Goa – 12:20 hours
6E813 – Raipur – 17:00 hours
6E269 – Mumbai – 17:20 hours
6E2419 – Mumbai – 18:55 hours
6E2010 – Delhi – 19:35 hours
6E747 – Bengaluru – 21:25 hours
6E6566 – Kolkata – 21:45 hours
6E147 – Pune – 21:55 hours
6E756 – Chennai – 22:10 hours
6E489 – Mumbai – 22:15 hours
(Information from DABH Airport, Indore)