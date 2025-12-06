 MP News: New Train To Connect Khandwa To Uttarakhand, Weekly Service Announced
Railway passengers in Khandwa have reason to celebrate as the Railway Ministry announced a new weekly train service connecting the city to Uttarakhand. The train number 17631/32 will operate between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Tanakpur, with a scheduled stop at Khandwa station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares | Representative Image

This new service provides direct rail connectivity from Khandwa to Uttarakhand, offering easier access to the northern hill state for travellers and pilgrims.

According to the Railway Board schedule, the train departs Nanded every Sunday at 23:40 hours, arrives in Khandwa on Monday morning and reaches Tanakpur at 5:55 hours. The return journey begins every Tuesday at 9:00 hours from Tanakpur, reaching Khandwa on Wednesday morning and Nanded at 16:30 hours.

The train stops at 23 stations including Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Gwalior, Dholpur, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly Junction, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit and Tanakpur.

In related news, the Kashi Express (15017/18) running between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur will now stop at Barud Railway Station and Surgaon Banjari Railway Station on the Khandwa-Itarsi route. Bhopal DRM Pankaj Tyagi confirmed this decision to MP Gyaneshwar Patil, bringing relief to local villagers and daily commuters.

