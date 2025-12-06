Dewas Liquor Contractor Suicide: Viral Video Shows Excise Officer Pressuring Contractor For ₹2 Crore Bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few days later after liquor contractor Dinesh Makwana consumed poison and died in Dewas, a video has surfaced on social media exposing details of the case. The purported clip revealed that District Excise Officer pressured Makwana & his wife for Rs 2 crore. The video also shows Makwana and his wife requesting for atleast a month's time to make the payment, however DEO and her aide sounded reluctant and forced the couple to pay the money as soon as possible.

DEO Mandakini Dixit has denied the allegations, and accused Makwana's family of blackmailing her.

Nearly a month later, on 5 December, a video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, the officer can be heard pressuring him and his wife to pay 50% of 2 crore in the next 4-5 days.

DISCLAIMER: The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the video below :

Dewas Liquor Contractor Suicide: Latest Video Shows District Excise Officer Allegedly Pressuring Contractor Dinesh Makwana & Wife To Pay Rs 2 Crore#ExciseOfficer #threat #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/sjPzdBACkH — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 6, 2025

The contractor Dinesh Makwana, who ran a liquor shop in Chapra–Karnawad double check-post area, took poison at his Indore home in Kanadia on 8 November.

These allegations match the complaint Makwana's mother had already filed on 29 November at Kanadia police station, accusing Excise Officer Mandakini Dixit of financial harassment.

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh said that the matter is already with Indore Police, a case has been registered, and the investigation is underway. He assured that the district administration will take strict action based on the findings.

Dixit denies allegations

On the other hand, as the video went viral, District Excise Officer Mandakini Dixit came forward and strongly denied all allegations. She said she has never spoken to Makwana in any form – not in person, not through phone, message or any other medium.

She called the allegations “false and baseless”.

Dixit has also made a counter-claim. She said she had already filed a police complaint on 24 November, stating that Makwana’s mother, brother and another person were trying to blackmail her.

The case has two sides – one of alleged pressure and abetment to suicide, and the other of possible blackmailing.

With both sides making serious accusations, the final truth will depend on the ongoing investigation by Indore Police.