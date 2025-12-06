 Bhopal Gandhi Medical College Clash: Six MBBS Students Booked For Assaulting Two Colleagues
Bhopal Gandhi Medical College Clash: Six MBBS Students Booked For Assaulting Two Colleagues

The clash reportedly erupted between the students after an argument over presence of day scholars at the canteen during the night. On the complaint of the one of the injured, Paras Maraiya, a case has been registered against students for causing injuries, criminal intimidation and issuing threats. Further action will be taken following investigations, police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal Gandhi Medical College Clash: Six MBBS Students Booked For Assaulting Two Colleagues | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered at Kohe Fiza police station in connection with the clash that took place between MBBS students at the canteen at GMC (Gandhi Medical College) on Wednesday night.

The clash reportedly erupted between the students after an argument over presence of day scholars at the canteen during the night. On the complaint of the one of the injured, Paras Maraiya, a case has been registered against students Pushpendra Singh Kain, Ajay Brahmane, Shivam Mahavar, Dev, Vivek Malviya and Aman for causing injuries, criminal intimidation and issuing threats. Further action will be taken following investigations, police said.

The GMC dean has already suspended 15 students involved in the clash.

In his complaint, Paras a day scholar said that in the night on December 4 at around 1.15 am he had gone to the canteen situated on the hospital campus along with his senior Yugeen Chaudhary and batchmate Nidhi Tomar to eat cooked noodles.

Paras alleged that their batchmate Pushpendra Singh Kain, who is a hosteler called other students to the spot after informing them that some day scholars were sitting at the canteen late at night. Soon Ajay Brahmane, Shivam Mahavar, Dev, Vivek Malviya and Aman reached the spot armed with rods.

They allegedly started abusing Paras and when he objected, they assaulted him with fists and kicks. During the scuffle, Aman allegedly struck Paras on the head with the iron rod causing serious injuries

When Yugeen tried to rescue Paras, Aman also attacked him on the head with the iron rod. Injured Yugine was later admitted to Hamidia Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The accused allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences before fleeing from the spot.

