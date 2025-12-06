 MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

BMC’s three-storey headquarters handles a daily footfall of 12,000–15,000 citizens, along with nearly 5,000 officers and employees. In the event of a fire, over 30,000 people inside the building could be directly affected, raising serious concerns about administrative negligence. Ironically, the institution that issues safety directives across the city is unable to uphold them in its own premises.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), responsible for enforcing fire safety standards across the city, has failed to maintain basic safety measures within its own headquarters.

A recent inspection revealed all fire extinguishers in the council meeting hall, including one large and three small cylinders, expired 15 days ago. This includes the extinguishers placed right behind the Mayor’s chair.

BMC’s three-storey headquarters handles a daily footfall of 12,000–15,000 citizens, along with nearly 5,000 officers and employees. In the event of a fire, over 30,000 people inside the building could be directly affected, raising serious concerns about administrative negligence. Ironically, the institution that issues safety directives across the city is unable to uphold them in its own premises.

According to municipal records, the city has witnessed 88 fire incidents in the last 50 days. Across BMC’s 12 major offices, more than 130 fire cylinders are installed, but 85% are currently unusable. The situation is reportedly worst at Mata Mandir and ISBT offices, located in densely populated areas with multiple government and private establishments. Any fire outbreak in these zones could have severe spillover effects.

FPJ Shorts
'Ja Udhar Baith Na': Netizens Claim KL Rahul Rejected Virat Kohli's Strategic Advice On Field Placements During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI; VIDEO
'Ja Udhar Baith Na': Netizens Claim KL Rahul Rejected Virat Kohli's Strategic Advice On Field Placements During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI; VIDEO
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment, Says Deputy CM Post Should Go If Constitutional Role Remains Vacant
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment, Says Deputy CM Post Should Go If Constitutional Role Remains Vacant
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know
Read Also
Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Accountant Hangs Herself To Death In Kolar; Suicide Note Reveals Details
article-image

Expired extinguishers outside senior offices

Inside headquarters, extinguishers mounted outside the cabins of Mayor, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and other senior officials have all expired. Many have not been refilled for a prolonged period. Alarmingly, the office of Mukesh Sharma, Additional Commissioner heading the Fire Branch, is located in the same building.

Fire dept staff under scrutiny

The corporation’s Fire Branch consists of nearly 300 staff members responsible for conducting fire safety audits across the city. Yet, the most critical administrative building, housing three IAS officers, 13 State Administrative Service officials, over 25 engineers and elected representatives, remains unsafe under their supervision.

Commissioner’s promise

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “I will speak to officials. The cylinders will be refilled immediately.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

MP News: Raj Bhawan Becomes Lok Bhawan But Public Still Not Allowed To Enter

MP News: Raj Bhawan Becomes Lok Bhawan But Public Still Not Allowed To Enter

MP News: 99% Of Old Waqf Records Unavailable For Uploading On Umeed Portal

MP News: 99% Of Old Waqf Records Unavailable For Uploading On Umeed Portal

Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony...

Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony...

MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her...

MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her...