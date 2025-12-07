Indore News: 1.41 Lakh Consumers Get ₹4.36 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme

Indore News: 1.41 Lakh Consumers Get Rs 4.36 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has provided major relief to consumers under the state government’s Samadhan Scheme, implemented to settle outstanding electricity bills.

Managing Director Anoop Kumar Singh said the scheme is being executed effectively, benefiting thousands of consumers daily. So far, 1,41,600 consumers have received a total rebate of Rs 4.36 crore, while the company has collected over Rs 43.55 crore from these settlements. The management has urged all pending bill holders to avail the scheme and secure financial concessions.

Meanwhile, the year’s final National Lok Adalat will be held on December 13, 2025. Cases related to electricity theft and irregularities will be resolved through mutual settlement. Consumers facing cases under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, have been advised to contact their respective zone, distribution center, or vigilance office to avoid legal action.

The government has approved concessions for domestic, agricultural, small commercial, and small industrial consumers, including up to 100% interest waiver and 20–30% relief on assessed civil liabilities, applicable only for settlements made on December 13.