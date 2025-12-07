MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5,000 Home Guards will be recruited for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced while addressing a function marking the 63rd Foundation Day of Home Guards at Home Guards Parade Ground on Saturday.

Moreover, a company will be formed to train tribal youths from Baiga, Bharia and Saharia communities for recruitment into security forces. The CM lauded Home Guards for their selfless service, describing them as “good Samaritans” who save lives during crises.

He also announced the “Mukhyamantri Adamya Sahasik Karya Puraskar”, under which 10 rescue teams saving lives and property under challenging conditions will receive Rs 51,000 annually. Teams from Indore, Shivpuri, Guna, Raisen, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh and Ujjain were felicitated.

The Chief Minister announced that the mandatory two-month “Call Off” period would be done away with, compassionate assistance would be increased to Rs 360 and permission was granted to create 488 Home Guard posts for security arrangements at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok.