 MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha

MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha

The Chief Minister announced that the mandatory two-month “Call Off” period would be done away with, compassionate assistance would be increased to Rs 360 and permission was granted to create 488 Home Guard posts for security arrangements at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5,000 Home Guards will be recruited for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced while addressing a function marking the 63rd Foundation Day of Home Guards at Home Guards Parade Ground on Saturday.

Moreover, a company will be formed to train tribal youths from Baiga, Bharia and Saharia communities for recruitment into security forces. The CM lauded Home Guards for their selfless service, describing them as “good Samaritans” who save lives during crises.

Read Also
MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk
article-image

He also announced the “Mukhyamantri Adamya Sahasik Karya Puraskar”, under which 10 rescue teams saving lives and property under challenging conditions will receive Rs 51,000 annually. Teams from Indore, Shivpuri, Guna, Raisen, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh and Ujjain were felicitated.

The Chief Minister announced that the mandatory two-month “Call Off” period would be done away with, compassionate assistance would be increased to Rs 360 and permission was granted to create 488 Home Guard posts for security arrangements at Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok.

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching, Asks Him To 'Stay In His Domain' | VIDEO
Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching, Asks Him To 'Stay In His Domain' | VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 6: Raman Curses Noina, Says Tulsi Will Soon Learn About Her & Mihir's Affair
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 6: Raman Curses Noina, Says Tulsi Will Soon Learn About Her & Mihir's Affair
Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli Takes Dig After Team India Breaks Toss-Losing Streak In Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh | VIDEO
Virat Kohli Takes Dig After Team India Breaks Toss-Losing Streak In Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh | VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 1.41 Lakh Consumers Get ₹4.36 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme

Indore News: 1.41 Lakh Consumers Get ₹4.36 Crore Relief Under Samadhan Scheme

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Problems Crop Up, Five-Minute Speaker, Opposition In Government

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Problems Crop Up, Five-Minute Speaker, Opposition In Government

MP News: New Draft For Simhastha Land Pooling Ready, 155 Hectares To Be Acquired; Bharatiya Kisan...

MP News: New Draft For Simhastha Land Pooling Ready, 155 Hectares To Be Acquired; Bharatiya Kisan...

MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha

MP News: Over 5k Home Guards To Be Recruited For Simhastha

MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav