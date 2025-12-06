Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Accountant Hangs Herself To Death In Kolar; Suicide Note Reveals Details | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old female accountant hanged herself to death as she could no longer bear her illness in Bhopal on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Mother Teresa School on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Sujata Khandale, lived in New Om Nagar.

According to police officials, she ended her life by hanging at around 10 pm on the day that also happened to be her birthday.

Her family members reportedly found her hanging inside the house and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead shortly after arrival. The police were informed then, after which the body was sent for post-mortem. It was handed over to the family on Saturday afternoon.

ASI Manoj Nagvanshi said that a suicide note was recovered from near the body. In the note, Sujata wrote that she was taking the extreme step because she was unable to cope with an illness.

She mentioned being “fed up” and said that she could no longer bear the condition. However, the specific nature of the illness has not yet been identified. Police officials said that detailed statements from her family have not been recorded so far and the matter remains under investigation.

In her note, Sujata apologised to her parents and family members, writing that she alone was responsible for her death. She asked for forgiveness from her father and expressed regret for her decision.