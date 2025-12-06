 MP News: Three DJ Operators Held For Playing DJ At High Volume In Panna; ₹12 Lakh Equipments Seized
A strict action has been taken against illegal DJ operators in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district where three arrests were made for playing DJ without permission at high volume. The arrests were made under the direction of Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu. According to information, this action was carried out at different locations, leaving the DJ operators stunned

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Three DJ operators were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district for playing music at high volumes without permission on Saturday.

The arrests were carried out under the direction of Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, following strict orders from Police Headquarters Bhopal and the High Court Jabalpur.

The action took place at different locations across the district, leaving the operators stunned.

Cases have been registered against them under the Noise Pollution Control Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Equipments worth ₹12 lakh seized

The police team seized equipment worth an estimated ₹12 lakh from the accused. The seized items include 2 DJ machines, 14 sound boxes, 3 amplifiers, a generator, and 2 vehicles (a pickup truck and a Commander).

SHO warns the violators

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Panna has given a clear message that this strict campaign will continue against those who violate the rules or play DJs without permission in the future as well. This action shows how serious the administration is about noise pollution and maintaining law and order.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

