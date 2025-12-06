MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her Bleeding

MP News: Husband Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A husband cut off his wife's nose with scissors during a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday evening.

The accused husband fled the scene after leaving his wife bleeding severely. The injured wife was taken to the hospital by her sister-in-law, where she is currently receiving treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police recorded the woman's statement and have launched a search for the accused.

The victim, Poonam Tomar, lives near Bharat Market in the Maharajpura police station area. Her husband, Dharmendra, assaulted her and cut off her nose after an argument.

Dharmendra is addicted to alcohol and frequently argues with Poonam. After the incident, he left Poonam in an injured state and fled. Poonam was taken to the trauma center by her sister-in-law, where she is undergoing treatment.

The woman's sister, Pooja, said that they got married after telling several lies but now, they started arguing. We thought that since the marriage had taken place, they should try to make it work.

According to Pooja's statement, Poonam's husband works in a private company and they are two brothers. They live separately in the same colony. Poonam's sister-in-law was the first to find out about the incident and immediately took Poonam to the hospital where her treatment began. Pooja also reached there after receiving the information.

Sub-Inspector Saurabh Srivastava of the Maharajpura police station said that they received information about a woman whose nose had been cut with a sharp object. The police have started searching for the accused husband, and the investigation is ongoing.