 MP News: Jackal Attacks Bathing Driver Near Riverbank In Panna; Labourer Rushes For Rescue, Gets Injured Too
Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two People Critcally Injured After Jackal Attack In Panna | Representational Image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped a village in Panna district after an aggressive jackal attacked two people, leaving them critically injured.

The incident occurred in the Pawai region has raised serious concerns about the growing movement of wild animals toward human settlements.

According to initial reports, the first victim, Jumman Mohammad, a driver at the Pawai Community Health Center, was assaulted by the jackal while he was taking a bath near a riverbank, as part of his daily routine.

Moments before the attack, the same jackal had attacked a shepherd’s goat, leaving it badly wounded. When Jumman rushed to assist, the wild animal attacked him.

Hearing his cries, Kamlesh Kori, who was working in a nearby field, hurried to help. However, the jackal attacked him as well. After hearing loud noise from the locals the jackal ran back to the forest.

The unexpected attack has created fear across the surrounding villages. Both injured victims were immediately taken to the Pawai Health Center by the Forest Department team, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Five Jackals spark panic in Ujjain

Similarly, a pack of five jackals was spotted roaming at a residential area in Ujjain for three day, instilling fear among the residents.

The animals were seen near the colony garden and allegedly tried attacking children. Their day and night presence has forced parents to keep children indoors which have raised serious safety concerns.

