 MP News: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Car Head-On In Chhatarpur--VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five people died and two others were seriously injured after a speeding truck hit a car head-on in Chhatarpur district on Friday.

A video of the accident has gone viral on social media, showing the car completely damaged and surrounded by police and local public. The footage shows officers breaking open the car doors and investigating the scene.

Check out the video below :

The accident took place on Friday night, and the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to information, the crash happened around 8 pm on the Sagar–Kanpur Highway (NH-34) between Mungwari and Chaupiriya Sarkar villages in Bada Malhara tehsil.

The car had seven members of the Prajapati family from Satna, who were on their way to Shahgarh.

The people who died:

Mahendra Prajapati, 30

Laxman, 40

Deepak, 24

Surendra, 26

Lallu, 17

The injured:

Bhupendra

Jitendra

MP News: 6 Masked Men Uproot ATM In Katni Within 15 Minutes; Flee With ₹10 Lakh
article-image

At the time of the accident, Sagar IG Himani Khanna was passing through the route. She stopped her car, helped the injured, and arranged for them to be taken to the district hospital.

Gulganj police also reached the spot and broke open the damaged car to take out the bodies.

Truck driver tried to escape

Gulganj police station in-charge Guru Dutt Shesha said the truck was coming from the Sagar side, while the car was coming from the Chhatarpur side. The truck hit the car (MP19 CA 0857) directly from the front.

After the accident, the truck driver tried to run away with the vehicle, but police chased him and caught him on Bijawar Road.

Police are now questioning the driver.

