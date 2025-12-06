Madhya Pradesh Dec 6 2025, Weather Update: Drop In Night Temperatures; Cold Winds, Light Rain Alert For Next 3 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing cold winds and partly cloudy skies today. The morning began with a light chill in many areas, and the evening will feel colder.

The weather office says some parts of the state may get light rain in the next few days.

Forecast for the Next 2–3 Days

The weather office says that eastern and northern Madhya Pradesh may get light rain or drizzle in the next 48–72 hours. Areas like Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, and Chhindwara have higher chances of rainfall.

Night temperatures may fall by 1–2 degrees, and fog may increase in the northern districts. Day temperatures will stay almost the same.

People are advised to wear warm clothes and drive slowly during fog.

Current Weather in Major Cities

Bhopal: The sky stayed partly cloudy in the morning. The minimum temperature was around 13°C. Light fog was also seen in some places.

Indore: The weather was dry, but cool winds continued. The temperature stayed between 14°C and 26°C.

Gwalior: Cold winds coming from the north made the weather colder. The minimum temperature reached around 11°C.

Jabalpur: Cloudy sky in the morning. Light rain is possible later in the day.

Rewa and Satna: Fog reduced visibility in the early morning. More fog may be seen tomorrow.