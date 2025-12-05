 MP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore

MP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore

MLA Pratap Grewal had asked about revenue and contractor earnings from the road. Singh said the company that built the bypass in 2013 also earned substantial sums, manipulating screw accounts to underreport daily toll collections, which were estimated at Rs 10.5 lakh per day. As a result, the government suspended the contract on December 11, 2019, and resumed toll collection the next day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 52-km Bhopal bypass on National Highway 12, built at a cost of Rs 242 crore, has earned the state government Rs 270.29 crore in toll revenue over six years, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh told Assembly on Friday in a written reply.

MLA Pratap Grewal had asked about revenue and contractor earnings from the road. Singh said the company that built the bypass in 2013 also earned substantial sums, manipulating screw accounts to underreport daily toll collections, which were estimated at Rs 10.5 lakh per day.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Engineer Duped Of ₹15 Lakh On Offer Of Plum Govt Post
article-image

As a result, the government suspended the contract on December 11, 2019, and resumed toll collection the next day. Between March 26, 2013 and December 11, 2019, the contractor reportedly collected Rs 150 crore.

Grewal said that when the government didnot invest even one rupee inthe bypass construction, under what circumstances is it collectingtoll. It should immediately stop collecting toll.

FPJ Shorts
'Freedom Of Speech Is A Democratic Guarantee, Not Just A Right': Ex-CJI BR Gavai At KT Desai Memorial Lecture In Mumbai
'Freedom Of Speech Is A Democratic Guarantee, Not Just A Right': Ex-CJI BR Gavai At KT Desai Memorial Lecture In Mumbai
Nescafé Premix Qualifies As ‘Instant Coffee’, Attracts Lower 8 Per Cent Sales Tax: Bombay HC
Nescafé Premix Qualifies As ‘Instant Coffee’, Attracts Lower 8 Per Cent Sales Tax: Bombay HC
Mumbai Housing Society Row: Bombay HC Says Managing Committee Invalid After Strength Falls Below Minimum; Fresh Elections Required
Mumbai Housing Society Row: Bombay HC Says Managing Committee Invalid After Strength Falls Below Minimum; Fresh Elections Required
Mumbai News: Special MP/MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam In ₹313 Crore SLASDC Fund Misuse Case
Mumbai News: Special MP/MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam In ₹313 Crore SLASDC Fund Misuse Case

He said that despite collecting toll continuously for six years, thegovernment did nothing to maintain the 52-kilometer-long bypass,resulting in collapse of its bridge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore

MP News: Bhopal Bypass Built For ₹242cr, Govt Earns ₹270cr; Contractor Pockets Hundreds Of Crore

Bhopal News: MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured

Bhopal News: MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured

Indore News: Man Gets Quadruple Life Sentence For Raping 2-Years-Old

Indore News: Man Gets Quadruple Life Sentence For Raping 2-Years-Old

Indore News: Liquor Contractor Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Woman Excise Official

Indore News: Liquor Contractor Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Woman Excise Official

MP News: Despite Surplus, MP Bought 15,708 MU Power From Outside In 2024-25, Claims Government

MP News: Despite Surplus, MP Bought 15,708 MU Power From Outside In 2024-25, Claims Government