Bhopal News: Court Convicts 2 For Impersonation In Police Recruitment Exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI court, Gwalior, has convicted and sentenced Ranveer and Harvendra Singh Chouhan @ Parvendra Kumar to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 11,000 each in the Vyapam impersonation case pertaining to police constable recruitment examination, 2012, on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The case was filed in September 2012 in Morena, following a complaint by the centre superintendent, alleging impersonation during the police constable examination 2012.

After police filed a charge sheet against Ranveer Singh and kept further investigation open against Pravendra Kumar, the matter was handed over to CBI in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court. The CBI after investigation, filed two supplementary charge sheets against Ranveer Singh and Pravendra Kumar. The court after the trial convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.