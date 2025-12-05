Bhopal News: MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured

MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute among students of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) turned violent on Thursday night. The clash took place at a cafe where MBBS students returning from Retina Fest at AIIMS got into an argument after ordering cooked noodles at a cafe.

The two groups fought over getting cooked noodles first. About 15 students were suspended on Friday.

As per reports, the heated argument escalated into a fight between day scholars and hostellers. The students resorted to violence using rods and sticks. The situation worsened as some students were drunk. During the clash, students Paras Maraiya and Shailesh Chaudhary received serious injuries while trying to pacify the warring groups. Shailesh was admitted to ICU while Paras was discharged after treatment.

Taking note, the GMC administration on Friday held a meeting and suspended 15 students for indiscipline. The hostellers involved in the incident were asked to vacate their rooms immediately.

Dean (GMC) Dr Kavita N Singh confirmed the suspension of 15 students after the violence on Thursday night. GMS authorities said that medical students are expected to maintain restraint and discipline. Violence on campus is unacceptable, and strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in such activities. A police investigation has also been recommended, she said.

Suspended students

The suspended MBBS students of the 2023 batch are Aman Pandey, Dev Raghuvanshi and Vivek Malviya. The suspended MBBS students of the 2024 batch are Parth Patidar, Shashank Patidar, Nikhil Gaud, Pushpendra Jain, Om Bajaj, Adarsh Chaudhary, Rishabh Damne, Madhur Tiwari, Shivam Mahavar, Rahul Dhakad, Iklesh Dhakad, and Ajay Bhamne.