 Bhopal News: MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured
Dean (GMC) Dr Kavita N Singh confirmed the suspension of 15 students after the violence on Thursday night. GMS authorities said that medical students are expected to maintain restraint and discipline. Violence on campus is unacceptable, and strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in such activities. A police investigation has also been recommended, she said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
MBBS Students' Clash Turns Violent; 2 Injured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute among students of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) turned violent on Thursday night. The clash took place at a cafe where MBBS students returning from Retina Fest at AIIMS got into an argument after ordering cooked noodles at a cafe.

The two groups fought over getting cooked noodles first. About 15 students were suspended on Friday.

Suspended students

The suspended MBBS students of the 2023 batch are Aman Pandey, Dev Raghuvanshi and Vivek Malviya. The suspended MBBS students of the 2024 batch are Parth Patidar, Shashank Patidar, Nikhil Gaud, Pushpendra Jain, Om Bajaj, Adarsh Chaudhary, Rishabh Damne, Madhur Tiwari, Shivam Mahavar, Rahul Dhakad, Iklesh Dhakad, and Ajay Bhamne.

