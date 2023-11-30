Bhopal: MBBS Student Dead, 2 Others Injured After Trolley Hits Scooty; Driver Says, 'Fell Asleep' | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An MBBS student lost her life while two others got seriously injured after their scooty was hit by a trolley on Wednesday night. The girls were MBBS students from Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and were standing on the roadside when the trolley hit their scooty. The injured have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital.

According to information, the accident happened around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. People present on the spot caught the trolley driver and handed him over to the police. Police have also seized the trolley. The driver told the police that he had fallen asleep when the accident happened.

Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr. Salil Bhargava told the media that Gunjan, Nishita and Chhavi Singh, MBBS second year students of the college, were standing on the roadside near Rangla Punjab Dhaba in Gandhi Nagar area. The trolley passing through here hit all three. Gunjan died on the spot in the accident. Chhavi Singh alias Bittu and Nishita Katheria were seriously injured. Chhavi’s condition is said to be critical.

Chhavi a resident of Rajasthan

According to information, Gunjan, Nishita Katheria and Chhavi Singh got admission in MBBS through NEET UG counselling in 2021. Gunjan was a resident of Betul. According to the records of the student branch of Gandhi Medical College, Nishita Katheria is a resident of Jabalpur while Chhavi Singh alias Bittu is from Banswara, Rajasthan.