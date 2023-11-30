MP: One Held For Creating Fake Insta Account Of Woman, Posting Obscene Content

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Cyber Branch in-charge Bherusingh Deora and his team, under the directions of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, have caught the perpetrator for posting obscene photos and videos using a fake ID on social media platforms. According to information, police received complaints against the anti-social elements for uploading objectionable photos and videos and making them viral on social media.

An applicant filed a written complaint at Nisarpur Chowki police station, stating that obscene and objectionable photos and videos were uploaded by creating a fake ID by an unknown person in her name on Instagram. SP Manoj Kumar Singh took swift action on the situation by deploying Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav and Cyber in-charge BherusinghDeora for arrest and identification of the perpetrator.

After the detection of fake ID and identification of the accused, a case was registered in Kukshi police station under Sections 419 and 465 of the IPC. The police have also confiscated the mobile phone along with a SIM card. Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, Nisarpur outpost in-charge Narayan Katara, cyber cell in-charge BherusinghDeora, Sarvesh Singh Solanki and Cyber Cell team played a pivotal role in the action.