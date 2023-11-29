MP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas Sarang's Mask; Rain Converts Indore Road Into Skidding Ground

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hilarious video from the campaign of Congress' Bhopal candidate is going viral on the social media. In the clip, some kids can be seen tampering with Congress candidate Manoj Shukla's poster. They covered his face on the poster with a mask of BJP candidate Vishwas Sarang.

Notably, Congress has fielded Manoj Shukla against BJP's sitting MLA Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal's Narela constituency.

An old campaign video from Bhopal’s Narela constituency is going viral on social media. The video is said to be taken during the campaign of Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla. In the video the kids are seen hiding the face of Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla by pasting the face mask of BJP Candidate Vishwas Sarang on the PR vehicle.

After which, a congress worker is seen shooing the kids away from the PR van.

Reacting on the video, one of the Instagram users Dani Ali Khan, trolling Cabinet Minister and BJP Candidate Sarang commented, “Ye andha bhakto ke bacche h”.

Rain & Mud Make Indore Road A Skidding Ground

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another viral video came to the fore from Indore, in which commuters' vehicles can be seen skidding on the marshy ground at the main road of Bhanwarkua. Rainfall in city has turned roads muddy and wet, making vulnerable to accidents.

In the video, a girl in black sweatshirt with a scarf can be seen alerting people to move the vehicle safely, shouting on the roads, “Aaram se Jao”.

The instagram users in the comment reacted and said that the same was the condition of LIG and Ring road in Indore.