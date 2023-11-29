 MP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas Sarang's Mask; Rain Converts Indore Road Into Skidding Ground
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas Sarang's Mask; Rain Converts Indore Road Into Skidding Ground

MP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas Sarang's Mask; Rain Converts Indore Road Into Skidding Ground

A congress worker is seen shooing the kids away from the PR van.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hilarious video from the campaign of Congress' Bhopal candidate is going viral on the social media. In the clip, some kids can be seen tampering with Congress candidate Manoj Shukla's poster. They covered his face on the poster with a mask of BJP candidate Vishwas Sarang.

Notably, Congress has fielded Manoj Shukla against BJP's sitting MLA Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal's Narela constituency.

An old campaign video from Bhopal’s Narela constituency is going viral on social media. The video is said to be taken during the campaign of Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla. In the video the kids are seen hiding the face of Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla by pasting the face mask of BJP Candidate Vishwas Sarang on the PR vehicle.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: MP Woman Breaks Car's Windshield After Driver Messes Up Her Rangoli; Tribals Beaten...
article-image

After which, a congress worker is seen shooing the kids away from the PR van.

Reacting on the video, one of the Instagram users Dani Ali Khan, trolling Cabinet Minister and BJP Candidate Sarang commented, “Ye andha bhakto ke bacche h”.

The video is rapidly going viral on social media.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Panje K Alawa Kuch Nahi...' Bhopal Men Donning AAP's Scarfs Wish For Congress'...
article-image

Rain & Mud Make Indore Road A Skidding Ground

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another viral video came to the fore from Indore, in which commuters' vehicles can be seen skidding on the marshy ground at the main road of Bhanwarkua. Rainfall in city has turned roads muddy and wet, making vulnerable to accidents.

In the video, a girl in black sweatshirt with a scarf can be seen alerting people to move the vehicle safely, shouting on the roads, “Aaram se Jao”.

The instagram users in the comment reacted and said that the same was the condition of LIG and Ring road in Indore.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Man, With Wife & Son, Set Elder Brother Afire Over Monetary Dispute In Bilkhiriya
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas...

MP Viral Videos: Kids Cover Congress Candidate Manoj Shukla's Face On PR Poster With BJP Vishwas...

MP: CM Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet Tomorrow Ahead Of Vote Count; Congress Calls It Move To...

MP: CM Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet Tomorrow Ahead Of Vote Count; Congress Calls It Move To...

MP Weather Update: Foggy Mornings In Several Districts; Sun Out Of Sight In Bhopal, Indore

MP Weather Update: Foggy Mornings In Several Districts; Sun Out Of Sight In Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors...

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors...

MP Election Scandal: Election Commission Suspends SDM In Balaghat Postal Ballot Tampering Case...

MP Election Scandal: Election Commission Suspends SDM In Balaghat Postal Ballot Tampering Case...