Bhopal Shocker: Man, With Wife & Son, Set Elder Brother Afire Over Monetary Dispute In Bilkhiriya

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling incident was reported, where a man, along with wife and son, set his elder brother on fire over monetary dispute in Bilkhiriya area of the city. The victim has sustained severe burns and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

The police added that the incident took place on Tuesday evening, and a case was filed against the trio on Wednesday. All three were arrested.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Kunwar Singh said that the man who sustained grievous burns in the incident has been identified as Harikishan Ahirwar (60), a resident of Kolar. His younger brother, nephew and brother’s wife reside in Bilkhiriya area of the city. Ahirwar is an employee at a private company in Bhopal, and on Monday evening, had gone to see his brother and his family in Bilkhiriya.

During this, he sustained grievous burns in a mysterious way and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. When he gained consciousness on Wednesday morning, the police were called to the hospital, where Ahirwar told him that his younger brother Mohandas with wife Sheela Devi and son Aazad doused petrol on him and set him ablaze over a monetary dispute. Locals rushed in for help and the victim was taken to hospital.

The police swung into action immediately and arrested the trio, SHO Singh said.