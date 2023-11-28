Make Bhopal Slum-Free, Says Collector; Asks BMC, BDA For G+3 Construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh has asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to go ahead with G+3 construction at Collectorate, Ankuar Complex, Fracture Hospital and Durga Nagar to make city slum-free.

The collector on Tuesday watched BMC presentation on Suraaj Policy 2023 at Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) office for providing permanent houses to city’s slum dwellers. The BMC consultants presented details under Madhya Pradesh Housing Redevelopment Policy 2022 in schemes that are more than 30 years old. There was discussion regarding making Bhopal slum-free and providing permanent houses to slum dwellers under Suraj Policy 2023. He mentioned about EWS under Suraj Policy.

Instructions were given to make the height of the buildings 12 metres, that is, ground floor plus 3 storey buildings. He also gave instruction that while giving concrete shape to plan under Sanjay Complex Phase-2, further parts of the plan should be made.

The front part should be kept commercial and the rear part residential. Collector said that a plan should be prepared under "Madhya Pradesh Housing Redevelopment Policy 2022" for land of Ankur Complex Market and 4 blocks located behind it. He asked them to include this land and Ankur Sports Complex under Suraj Policy. Collector directed BMC to re-prepare a plan for entire slum located in front of Fracture Hospital and the entire slum located in Durganagar under Suraj Policy 2023.