Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve Awaits Permission To Bring 3 Elephants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve officials are planning to bring three more elephants from Karnataka but have not received permission from Karnataka government. At present, Satpura Tiger Reserve has 11 elephants, which were also brought from Karnataka. If three more elephants will arrive, then Satpura Tiger Reserve will have 14 of them. “So far, Karnataka government has not given permission.

When it arrives, plan will be made to bring them,” Field Director L Krishnamurthy said. Sources said Satpura Tiger Reserve management had spent between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh to bring 11 elephants from Karnataka, which were brought in duration of over two years. No fund has been allotted to bring three more elephants by road. As far as available strength of elephants in Satpura Tiger Reserve is concerned, they are used for monitoring and search operation.

They are seldom sent to other national parks on request. In August 2022, when leopards had strayed into Kuno area meant for cheetahs, the officials there had sought two elephants from Satpura Tiger Reserve for monitoring purpose.

Cong ex-army wing member demands probe

A delegation of Congress party’s ex-army wing met Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh and submitted a memorandum, addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday and demanded high level inquiry into the killing of patwari and ex-army personnel Prasann Singh who was posted in Shahdol district.

In their six-point demand, the delegation asked to form a special team to investigate the case. It asked to bring the case in the fast track court. The ex-army wing has demanded ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to affected family.