Bhopal Weather: Rain Lashes Many Parts Of MP, Sharp Drop In Temperature

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Spell of winter rain continued to hit the state for the second consecutive day on Monday leading to sharp drop in day temperature across the state. Met sources said this trend would continue for next couple of days.

Around 110.3mm (over 4 inch) rainfall was recorded at Rama in Jhabua district in the last 24 hours while 109mm(4inch) at Barwani. Khargone recorded 84mm while Ratlam recorded 60mm.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rain with wind blowing at 40 km per hour in Narmdapuram, Betul, Guna, Dindori, Mandla, Chhindwara, and Damoh.

Similarly, Yellow alert for thundershower with lightning has been issued for districts like Raisen, Sehore, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vididha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Narsinghpur, Panna, Sagar and Niwari. Meteorological Department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “The cyclonic circulation which was over northern part of Madhya Pradesh is still working.

Rain activities are likely to continue for next couple of days even after a week of western disturbance. After November 29, there will another western disturbance, so the rain activities will again pick up.”

Sharp drop in day temperature at many places infusing intense chill in state.

Cities Drop(°C) Day temp(°C)

Bhopal 6.9 20.8

Betul 7.4 19.8

Chhindwara 9.4 17.2

Mandla 5.8 22.8

Seoni 5.2 22.0

Indore 5.0 20.0

Narmadapuram 6.6 20.8

Dhar 6.0 19.3

Raisen 4.8 20.2

Umaria 4.8 23.7