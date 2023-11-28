Bhopal Welcomes First Rain Of Winter, Roads Remain Empty | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dim sun glided out of sight at 4pm on Sunday behind the forest-clad craggy Shyamala Hills and clouds began to hover over the city making the weather clammier. At 1am on Monday it began to rain, bringing down the temperature by several degrees.

Because the schools and offices were closed for Kartik Poornima, the residents preferred to remain indoors and enjoy the wet weather. The wet roads were empty. The day that took refuge behind the curtain of clouds emerged for a while and it was cloudy again.

Many people arranged for bonfires on both sides of the thoroughfares in the city and enjoyed the first rain of this winter. Just as the evening fell, the sun was totally out of sight and icy winds began to blow, bringing down temperature further. Bhopal recorded a drop of 6.9 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists said the temperature had increased because of cloud cover. According to the met office, light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur across the state on Monday. The rain intensified as the evening fell. The present weather conditions may continue for several days.

'Western disturbance active since Sunday' "Western disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from Arabian Sea, due to which most part of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal. He went on to say that five locations in Alirajpur district, nine locations in Barwani, three locations in Jhabua, and six locations in Khargone district had experienced high rainfall. Khargone recorded 84mm rainfall while Indore recorded 50.1mm rainfall and Ratlam recorded 47.0mm rainfall.

Similarly, Khandwa recorded 45mm rainfall, Ujjain 31.0mm, Narmadapuram 10.2mm, Betul 8.2mm, Bhopal 6.0mm and Pachmarhi recorded 2.4mm rainfall. In day time, Betul recorded 10mm rainfall while Pachmarhi recorded 4.0mm and Ujjain recorded 3mm rainfall till evening. Bhopal recorded 2.8mm rainfall.

Seoni, Sagar, Nowgong recorded 1mm rainfall. Indore recorded 1.6mm rainfall till 5.30pm While Bhopal’s night temperature saw a rise, Indore’s night temperature fell to 14.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 4.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 5 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 20.0 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to further drop from Nov 30 These rains can be attributed to two weather systems. One of them being a trough extending from North Pakistan to Northeast Arabian Sea across west Rajasthan and Gujarat. Another trough is extending from Southeast Arabian sea to North Maharashtra coast.

The combined effect of these weather systems will result in heavy showers over many parts of North Maharashtra and Southwest Madhya Pradesh. In addition, IMD has said that another western disturbance is probably going to happen on November 30, which would cause northern winds to come and maybe record low temperatures. It is anticipated that the state's level of cold will rise if the temperature dips after that.