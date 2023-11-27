Bhopal Artificial Intelligence Not The Last, Human Intervention Is Still Crucial, Science Veteran Says Tarik Badar At MCU

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Science is everywhere; whatever exists in the world is also a result of science, says senior science communicator and former member of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council, Tarik Badar.

Artificial Intelligence is not the last, human intervention is still crucial, he added. He emphasised the importance of science communication to students, stating that the ocean of possibilities in this subject is vast. However, it is essential to know that we should not only focus on issues but also discuss solutions. For this, awareness and everyone's cooperation are necessary. Emphasising the point, he said that where the world is grappling with the crisis of climate change today, it is essential that we pledge to protect the environment. Badar was speaking in a lecture, organised by Journalism Department of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in the city recently.

'Science Ki Duniya'

Regarding extracting information related to issues associated with science, he mentioned that within the Indian government's ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, there are several programs and autonomous institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research, Scientific and Industrial Research Council, and Defense Research and Development Organization that can provide students with crucial information.

He provided information about the council, stating that today, the Scientific and Industrial Research Council is working for the country's benefit through its various laboratories. Among these, the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune and the National Institute of Oceanography in Goa are prominent.

He also mentioned that the National Physical Laboratory in Delhi is often referred to as the country's timekeeper for its work. Highlighting the importance of communication mediums, he mentioned that science progress, Science Reporter, and magazines like Science Ki Duniya, which are published in Hindi, English, and Urdu respectively, are highly useful for students of science communication.

Sustainable development is the key

Finally, he said that today, the country is struggling with significant crises like population explosion, which has led to the depletion of many resources. In such a scenario, we need to focus on sustainable development and the consistent use of resources. With such a large population in the country, the need and responsibility of journalists and journalism also increase. He mentioned that the National Technology Day is celebrated on the 11th in the country, symbolising the country's self-reliance in nuclear power and related matters.

Head of the department Dr Rakhi Tiwari, Adjunct Professor Shivkumar Vivek, Ruby Sarkar, Dr. Umāpati Mishra, and others including educators and students were present.