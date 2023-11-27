Unique Silver Ring Around Moon Sighted In Madhya Pradesh' Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A unique silver circle around the moon was spotted in Chargwan, rural area of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday midnight. The silver circle, called the 'Halo of Moon' is an illusion sight that causes bright circle around the moon.

The scene became the talk of the city on Monday. Excited villagers believed it to be a rare astronomical event. A large number of people were spotted recording the rare moon sight on their terraces. Looking at the ring around the moon, it seemed as if a thin line of mist had formed around the moon.

Also, a rumour spread around the village that this rare thin circle around the moon is considered a bad omen. While some believed the silver ring is an indication of change in weather as we step into winters. In the urban area, there was a rush of people to see such a sight.

Busting all the myths, Astrologer Acharya Pandit Shivkumar Chaturvedi, on Monday, called it a rare event. He, further, said that the unique silver ring around the moon is a sign of good times and is auspicious for the entire world.