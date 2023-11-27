 Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

Parents of the victim took photos and videos of the child suffering from serious injuries and lodged a complaint with the school authorities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bullying takes things to another level even at primary schools in Indore, as two boys studying in Class 4 picked up their geometry compass and pricked another classmate over 100 times, making him bleed and undergo agonising pain. The Class 4 student was simply attending the school as a regular day but the two boys are known to be notorious and trouble- makers.

Parents of the victim took photos and videos of the child suffering from serious injuries and lodged a complaint with the school authorities.

The school administration tried to show sympathy with the parents, but didn't act immediately. Hence, the parents approached the nearby police station to lodge a com- plaint against the two errant boys. However, school principal Rama Sharma took an action against the two children.

The principal also informed the police station incharge. Hence, no official complaint was registered with the cops. The two accused students were called to the school premises with their parents.

The principal in the writ- ten statement said, "A complaint was made by the parents of a student studying in the same class that your son and his friend had pricked both the legs of Aaradhya with a pen and due to which their son had to face unbearable pain and also remained mentally disturbed throughout the night."

The letter added that the same has been proved by the complainant parents with photo and video of the victim.

"The student also complained that the two students constantly harass him in the class," the letter reads. It further added that the two boys had also hit the victim several times before. The letter warned the parents that victim's parents are also considering taking legal action. "The teacher in-charge talked to other students and teachers of the class and they also said that the two students often break rules and harass them," the princi- pal wrote. Following the complaint, the parents were in- formed that their children, the two boys, have been suspended from the school immediately in a meeting at the school on Sunday.

Read Also
Indore: 3-Yr-Old Boy Killed, 3 Injured As E-Rickshaw Falls Into Culvert
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

95% Of Indore Plunge Into Darkness Due To Unseasonal Rains

95% Of Indore Plunge Into Darkness Due To Unseasonal Rains

Madhya Pradesh: Relay Hunger Strike Ends On 98th Day

Madhya Pradesh: Relay Hunger Strike Ends On 98th Day

In Absence Of Sympathy, Heart Will Be Like Stone: Guv Patel

In Absence Of Sympathy, Heart Will Be Like Stone: Guv Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses

Madhya Pradesh: Sensation In Sethi Nagar After Recovery Of 4 Cow Carcasses