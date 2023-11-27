Indore: 3-Yr-Old Boy Killed, 3 Injured As E-Rickshaw Falls Into Culvert | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy was killed and three, including two women, were injured after an e-rickshaw fell into a culvert on Dhar Road under the Betma police station jurisdiction on Saturday evening.

The injured have been identified as Mathura Prasad, a resident of TDS Colony in Betma, his wife Durgesh, and Urmila wife of Avdhesh Gupta. Prasad’s son Bhavesh aka Dhamru died in the incident. Prasad along with his wife, child and another woman were going to Bijasan temple to offer prayers after buying an e-rickshaw.

Mathura Prasad was driving the vehicle. The accident happened when the vehicle fell into a culvert due to Prasad’s negligent driving. They were taken to a hospital, where the child succumbed to injuries. Bhavesh suffered severe injuries and had excessive bleeding, which might be reason behind his death.

The police have launched an investigation and recorded the statements of the family members and sent the body for autopsy. A case under section 279, 337 and 304(A) of the IPC was registered against Prasad on the complaint of his wife.

Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

A 22-year-old newly-wed woman died under mysterious circumstances at her place under the Khudel police station area on Saturday after her health deteriorated. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.

The cause behind the death is yet uncertain and the police are investigating the case and taking statements of family members. According to police, the woman was identified as Ankita Bamniya, a resident of Kampel.

She was married to Akash Bamniya two years ago and had an 8-month-old daughter. Ankita’s husband Akash said that Ankita had been suffering from sickle cell anaemia disease. Her health deteriorated in the evening and she was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the reason behind the death and sent the body for autopsy. The autopsy report is awaited to know the actual cause of the death.

Sales Manager Hangs Self, Dies

A 23-year-old sales manager of Kyriad Hotel committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Lasudia police station area late on Saturday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place.

The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to police, the man was identified as Pankaj Mawada, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Pankaj’s cousin Sumit said that Pankaj hailed from Sehore and was a sales manager in the hotel. His roommate came to the house and found him hanging around 11 pm on Saturday.

The family members are unaware as to why he committed suicide. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the cause behind his extreme step and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.