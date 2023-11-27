Indore: Six-Year Old City Boy Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In Delhi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old city boy died due to cardiac arrest in a hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

The boy was suffering from a rare heart disease myocarditis, i.e. inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood.

Resident of Kanchan Bagh, Vihan Jain, a student of 1st standard in Daly College, had visited Delhi to attend a wedding function.

According to family members, he got sick and was admitted to a hospital.

His conditions deteriorated and he succumbed to the treatment.

"Vihan had got sick about a couple of days ago. His body was getting hot but no temperature could be recorded on thermometer. He was being treated by a doctor in Indore after which he recovered and we left for Delhi to attend the family function," Vihan's father Rahul told mediapersons.

He said that during treatment in Delhi, doctors told them that he had myocarditis which causes due to some virus.

What is myocarditis?

Renowned cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar told Free Press, "Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood. Myocarditis can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and rapid or irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

Infection with a virus is one cause of myocarditis. Sometimes a drug reaction or general inflammatory condition causes myocarditis."

He added that severe myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn't get enough blood. Clots can form in the heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack.

Most cases of myocarditis are self-resolving. Other cases recover several months after you receive treatment.