IIT Indore Conducts Symposium On Physical Metallurgy Of HEAs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An International Symposium on Physical Metallurgy of High-Entropy Alloys (HEAs) was held by IIT Indore to discuss the most recent developments, problems, and prospects in the field of physical metallurgy. This programme was organised by the Material Advantage Student chapter at IIT Indore in the Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science department. It was divided into two sessions with six eminent speakers. A cultural program and a Fe-Fe3C phase diagram rangoli competition were also included in the event to bring some diversity and creativity to the scholarly discussions.

HEAs are novel materials with remarkable mechanical, thermal, and functional properties that result from a special combination of several primary elements in nearly equimolar ratios. These alloys' remarkable strength, resistance to corrosion, and stability at high temperatures make them suitable for a variety of uses in the energy, automotive, and aerospace industries.

The versatility of HEAs could be extended to biomedical implants, where their wear resistance and biocompatibility present promising opportunities. Furthermore, their application in structural materials and next-generation coatings demonstrates their potential to improve material performance in a range of demanding environments.

Knowledge exchange, networking, and cultural celebration

The symposium brought together academics, researchers, and professionals who improved their knowledge of the state of the field today by gaining insightful knowledge about cutting-edge practices, emerging trends, and ground-breaking research. Meetings and conversational exercises helped attendees make a lot of new contacts that could lead to partnerships and collaborations. Attendees left the event with deeper connections and expanded perspectives after engaging in lively discussions, knowledge exchange, networking, and cultural celebration.

Key speakers

The distinguished speakers were Professor W. Maziarz, Professor A. Wójcik & Professor R. Chulist from Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Science, Poland, Dr. Anurag Bajpai from Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung GmbH, Germany, Dr. K.V. Vamsi from IIT Indore and Dr. Sheetal Kumar Dewangan from Ajou University, South Korea. Dr. Mrigendra Dubey, Dr. Sumanta Samal, Dr. Khushubo Devi, Dr. Ranjith Kumar, Dr. Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, and Dr. Vinod Kumar from IIT Indore participated in the sessions.