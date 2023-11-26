Indore: Theatre Stages Comeback, Seen As Step To Enter World Of Web Series

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre groups have made a remarkable comeback in capturing the imagination of a diverse and enthusiastic audience in Indore. The allure of both participating in acting and being an avid spectator has ignited a renewed interest in the world of live performances.

Indore boasts a vibrant theatre scene with over 15 active groups, encompassing both Hindi and Marathi theatrical performances.

One such group, the Natya Bharti has been in existence for the last 68 years and is one of the oldest groups of Indore that sets the stage both in Marathi and Hindi. Founded by Baba Dike, Rahul Barpute and Vishnu Chinchalkar, the group now is led by Shiram Jog. While sharing his thoughts on the changing atmosphere of theatre groups Jog said, “In the past, theatre groups used to operate with limited resources and facilities, facing challenges in presenting their craft to audiences. However, the landscape has undergone a transformative shift with technological advancements, increased awareness, and improved facilities.”

“The burgeoning interest of youngsters in pursuing acting careers in television and web series has become a driving force behind the rise of theatre groups. These groups, functioning as a staircase, provide aspiring actors with a valuable platform to develop their skills, gain experience, and showcase their talent” said Chaitanya Shah from Rangrupia Theatre group.

The Art and Drama group by Sandeep Dubey said “Theatre fosters confidence in students, aiding them in making informed career choices- in acting, direction, singing, dancing. The parents find theatre acts as a bridge to reach the big screen. Nowadays, audiences actively participate by purchasing tickets to witness the live performance”.

Dilip Lokre, a seasoned theatre artist emphasized that similar to classical music that requires dedicated practice and consistency for optimal results, theater too needs rigorous effort. Drawing parallels, he said acting classes are similar to light music – they only concentrate on singing, but theatre like classical music results in the overall development

Nitish Upadhaya, leading the Anavaratt group, highlighted the impact of theatre on aspiring actors. Renowned figures like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi have attributed their success to the valuable learning experiences gained from theatre groups.

The evolution of theatre groups over time witnessed a shift from conventional realism to a more experimental and multidimensional approach.

Indeed, there has been a shift in focus within contemporary theatre, with increased attention given to design and direction, including music, set, costumes, and visual presentation of characters.

Contemporary plays are leaning towards experimental forms like "nukaad natak," diverging from the traditional box stage format seen in Lok Sayali, which primarily focused on social issues.

In the past, plays tended to lean towards realism, portraying situations closely resembling everyday life. However, contemporary plays have taken a more suggestive approach, allowing for interpretation and abstraction.