Indore: Woman Lodges Conversion FIR Against Husband

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Mumbai-based woman has lodged an FIR against her husband and sister-in-law at Tukoganj police station, accusing them of dowry harassment, threats, and forcing religious conversion.

The complainant alleged that her husband initially introduced himself as Romi, but after marriage, she discovered his real name was Yusuf Khan.

She further claimed that Yusuf forcibly circumcised their minor son and later threatened to leak her objectionable videos when she tried to separate from him.

According to the woman, she first met Yusuf in 2005 while working with an advertising company, where he introduced himself as Romi. The two were in a relationship for five years before marrying in 2010. Only after the marriage did she learn of his true identity.

In 2011, their son was born, and she alleged that Yusuf got the boy circumcised against her will, insisting on raising him under Islamic practices.

The woman also accused Yusuf’s sister Gulbanu Khan of repeatedly pressuring her to convert to Islam. When she sought separation, Yusuf allegedly began threatening her with making her objectionable videos viral.

Based on her complaint, police have booked Yusuf alias Romi Khan and his sister Gulbanu under sections 498A, 323, 294, 506, 34 of the IPC and sections 3, 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.