Indore: Mentally Ill Man Consumes Poison, Body Lies On Road For 3 Hours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance in the Sanyogitaganj police station area on Saturday. Shockingly, his body remained lying on the road for nearly three hours before passersby took it to MY Hospital.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Harish Kumar Soni, a resident of Kalani Nagar.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Harish was suffering from depression after incurring losses in his business. His family members told police that he had been mentally disturbed for a long time and had even attempted suicide earlier, but was saved in time. He was undergoing treatment.

On Saturday, Harish left home saying he was going for a medical check-up. However, on the way, he consumed poison and collapsed on the roadside.

‘Drunk’ man drowns in river,body found 3 days later

The body of a 55-year-old man was found from a river after he allegedly drowned under the influence of alcohol in the Khudel police station area. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, and his body was found on Friday evening following an extensive search.

According to MY police outpost staff, the deceased was identified as Moolchand, a resident of Mundi village. His family members said that Moolchand was a farmer and was addicted to liquor. On Tuesday, he told his family that he was going to meet a relative but did not return home that night. When his family contacted their relatives, they learned that he had not visited anyone.

As Moolchand was known to drink regularly at a spot near the river, the family suspected he might have drowned there. A search operation was launched, and his body was recovered three days later.

Police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.