'Hume Company Se Bahar Kar Diya...' Indore Man Stabs Old Friend-Cum- Former Business Partner To Death Over Fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his old friend-cum-former business partner over fraud in Indore. The accused barged in his home and killed him with a knife in front of his son, as reported by police on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Kanadia police station area at Milan Heights Building. The deceased was identified as businessman Chirag Jain. His former business partner Vivek Jain has been accused of murdering him.

Mera paisa abhi bhi company mein laga hai: Vivek

Vivek, earlier shared a video on social media, accusing business partner Chirag of cheating and fraud. He alleged that Chirag was neither returning his share nor letting him participate in the business. Vivek, in the clip, also showed a team of bouncers Chirag had deployed to keep him away from the office.

Son witnessed the murder

According to police, accused Vivek Jain entered Chirag Jain’s house early in the morning and stabbed him with a knife multiple times.

Chirag died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. At the time of the incident, Chirag’s wife was out of the house.

However, his son was present inside and witnessed the entire incident. Later, he also helped identify the attacker.

Probe on

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

ACP Vivek Singh Chauhan said, “Vivek Jain entered Chirag’s house and stabbed him with a kitchen knife multiple times on Saturday morning. They were old friends and business partners, but had a long ongoing dispute. Further details would be revealed after post-mortem reports arrive.”

Teams have been formed to trace the accused, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

According to information, preliminary investigation suggests that personal disputes and old business disagreements may have led to the attack. Kanadia police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.