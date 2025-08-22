Man, Second Wife Among Five Held For First Wife’s Murder In MP's Indore

Man, 2nd Wife Among Five Held For First Wife’s Murder In MP's Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five people, including a man and his second wife for the murder of his 28-year-old first wife in the Kanadiya area, an official said here on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Rani, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 14 and her husband initially tried to prove she died in a road accident.

However, later it turned out to be a case of cold-blooded murder. An autopsy report confirmed that Rani had died of a bullet wound in her head —turning the investigation on its head and raising chilling questions about domestic violence and betrayal.

Investigations revealed that her husband Ishwar Songra and his second wife Toshika conspired to eliminate her by hiring contract killers.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that during the investigation, police questioned both her in-laws and parents. It emerged that Rani had married Ishwar in 2014 and the couple had two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. For the first few years, the marriage was smooth, but frequent disputes arose later, mainly after Ishwar married Toshika.

Suspicion fell on Ishwar and Toshika, prompting police to scan CCTV footage from the area and analyze technical evidence. A detailed probe led to the identification of the accused.

Eventually, police arrested Ishwar Songra, a resident of Kanadiya, Toshika, a resident of Kanadiya, Aman Mimrot, a resident of Ganraj Nagar, Khajrana, Mohammad Samad, a resident of Khajrana, Indore and Muzaffar Khan, a resident of Gandhigram Colony, Khajrana.

Police also recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, a car, a motorcycle and five mobile phones from their possession.

It turned out that Ishwar and Toshika had been planning Rani’s murder for over a month to “remove her from their way.” They handed over a supari (contract) to Muzaffar Khan, who agreed to kill her, due to money and his friendship with Ishwar (both are school bus drivers).

On the day of the incident, Muzaffar arrived on a motorcycle wearing a helmet, shot Rani at close range with an illicit pistol and fled the scene. The other accused assisted by arranging weapons and logistics.