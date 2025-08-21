Indore: Over 700 Seats Vacant As DAVV Winds Up First Round Of UG Counselling | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first round of counseling for undergraduate (UG) and integrated courses at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has been completed, with about 52% of seats across nearly two dozen courses filled. According to the university administration, details of the remaining vacant seats—around 700—have been uploaded on the university portal.

To fill these vacancies, the university is now pushing for offline CUET-UG counseling, an option that has gained support from most heads of departments. Registrations for the second phase will begin on Saturday, while students will be called for counseling starting August 28. The detailed schedule is expected to be released on Friday.

Currently, DAVV offers a total of 1,480 seats across 24 courses in over a dozen departments. In the first phase, 4,780 students registered, and while all were allotted seats, only about 750 candidates confirmed admission by paying fees.

High-demand programmes include MBA in Management Science, Hospital Administration and E-commerce, BA-LLB, B.Pharm, BA in Economics and Psychology and MTech, where 65–72% of seats have already been filled.

Strong enrollments were also recorded in BCA, MSc Cyber Security, BA Sociology, Geography, and BBA in (Business Decision, Logistics and Retail Management.

During Thursday’s admission committee meeting, department heads suggested that offline counseling would be more effective than online counseling, as online procedures tend to prolong the process and could push admissions into September.

Three-day counseling process

CUET coordinator Dr. Rajesh Sharma informed that the detailed counseling schedule will be released on Friday.

Registration will continue for two to three days, after which merit and rank lists will be prepared. Counseling sessions have been planned as: August 28 (Groups D, E, and F), August 29 (Group C) and August 30 (Group B)