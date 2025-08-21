 34 Departments Not Providing Information To CAG Financial, Accounts Incomplete
34 Departments Not Providing Information To CAG Financial, Accounts Incomplete

After CAG writes to CS, the finance department issues directive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The financial accounts of many departments for 2024-25 are incomplete, for the officers of various departments are not providing information to the CAG office.

The CAG wrote to the Chief Secretary about it on August 1. After the letter, the finance department issued directives to all the departments to provide information sought by the CAG. But the departments did not send any information.

The finance department has again written to the departments to provide information to the CAG. The CAG sought 19 types of information related to off budget liabilities, liabilities on account of unpaid bills, money kept in banks, funds operated off-side government accounts and reserve fund rules.

Although the CAG office has written a volley of letters to these departments, they did not pay any attention to the CAG’s plea. As the CAG points out the errors in financial accounts, the departments avoid giving any information.

Financial accounts are kept in Vidhan Sabha

The financial accounts prepared by the CAG are kept in the Vidhan Sabha. The budget is prepared by presenting the accounts in the Vidhan Sabha.

The accounts relating to the budget of a financial year also consist of information about how the departments concerned have performed.

