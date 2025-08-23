Married Beautician Love-Trapped, Raped By Man & His Cousin On Pretext Of Expanding Business In MP's Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A beautician was allegedly love-trapped and raped by a man and his cousin in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman was married and became friends with the accused on Instagram. He tricked her on the pretext of expanding business.

A case was registered against accused Raj Jatav and his cousin Shivam at DD Nagar, Maharajpura police station area.

According to information, the 30-year-old victim operated her beauty parlour in Bhind. She met the accused Jatav on Instagram. The duo started chatting and became friends. They started to talk more, so the woman shared her contact number. Raj, then, rented a room in her colony and started meeting her frequently.

The accused lured her into his trap to shift to Gwalior on the pretext of expanding her business. He showed her dreams of opening a new branch in Gwalior, which is more developed than Bhind.

Victim finances his bike

CSP Robin Jain said that Raj also financed a bike in her name. The woman deposited the down payment of Rs. 20,500. She is even paying the monthly instalments.

The woman decided to leave her husband's place and shift to Gwalior to fulfil her dreams. Accused Raj and his cousin Shivam helped her in shifting her beauty parlour goods from Bhind to Gwalior. They rented her a room in DD Nagar. A week later, Raj and Shivam allegedly took turns raping her. They even recorded the act on their mobile camera.

Read Also Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

The woman told her ordeal to her husband and her in-laws and somehow reached Bhind and lodged a complaint. CSP Robin Jain said that a woman from Bhind was allegedly raped in Gwalior. The victim lodged a complaint in Bhind. After registering a case on zero there, Bhind police sent the case diary to Maharajpura police station.