Gwalior To Host Madhya Pradesh's Second Regional Tourism Conclave On August 29–30 |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The second Regional Tourism Conclave of Madhya Pradesh is going to be organised in Gwalior on August 29 and 30 at the auditorium of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the conclave, where MoUs and LOAs worth crores will be signed with industrialists and stakeholders from various sectors including hotel, tourism and others.

Regarding the same, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the conclave is a 'very important initiative' for the region. He emphasized its role in boosting tourism and generating employment.

Hu further added, “There was a lack of connectivity and a modern environment earlier. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, a brand-new, ultra-modern airport has now been completed. Rarely does any other city have such a world-class facility. On the same design, the work on Gwalior Railway Station is also progressing rapidly, and discussions have been held with Ashwini Vaishnaw ji on this matter."

"Tourism generates both direct and indirect employment. In fact, every single job in this sector creates eight more indirectly. This conclave will finally place Gwalior strongly on India’s tourism map, giving the city the identity it has long deserved,” Scindia said.

The conclave will feature two panel discussions on tourism's branding, 'Gwalior and Chambal Heritage' and 'Luxury and Experience.' The Taj Group and Neemrana Group will also explore opportunities for hotel industry investment.

Being close to the Golden Triangle (Delhi–Agra–Jaipur), Gwalior and Chambal are being positioned as an extended circuit highlighting heritage, wildlife and religious tourism.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and other dignitaries will also be part of the event. After Gwalior, the conclave will be held in Bhopal.