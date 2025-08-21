Ancient Era Gold Coins Unearthed During Hanuman Temple Construction In MP's Morena

Gold Coins Unearthed During Temple Construction In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ancient era's gold coins were unearthed during temple construction work in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Thursday.

The gold was discovered in Sagouriya Pura village where digging was being carried out to lay the foundation of a Hanuman temple.

Crowd of curious villagers reached the site to witness the rare sight. The police were soon informed who immediately arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Number of coins yet to be ascertained

According to village sarpanch Santoshilal Dhakad, around 50 to 60 coins were discovered on land. He further informed that the land belonged to his ancestors and was being used for temple construction.

However, Station In-Charge Rajendra Parihar claimed that the police have only seized around 20 to 25 coins so far.

The police are investigating how many coins are actually present and where else they might be buried.

Experts are also being called in to verify whether the coins are genuine or not, and if genuine, which year these date back to.

The discovery has become the main topic of discussion in the entire area and further details are awaited.