MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Calls For Wider Digital Outreach For Handloom, Handicrafts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stressed the need to use social media platforms to promote the state’s handloom and handicraft products in national and international markets.

Reviewing the achievements of the department of cottage and village industries at Samatava Bhawan at CM House, on Friday, Yadav said programmes such as Indore’s ‘Saree Walkathon’ should also be organised in other cities to enhance visibility of traditional products.

The chief minister said that women’s skills should be channelised into handloom and handicraft-related activities, which would also help make them self-reliant. The chief minister added that brands of cottage and village industries should be expanded up to the district level, and their franchises given to private entrepreneurs and groups.

Yadav also said that looms and charkhas should be provided to Ladli Behna beneficiaries, and pilot projects be launched in selected districts to start production. He emphasised that private participation should be encouraged in this initiative.