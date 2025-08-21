Youth Shoots Himself Dead After His Father Scolds Him Over Drinking In MP's Morena

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth shot himself dead after his father scolded him for drinking in Morena on Wednesday.

The youth had a habit of drinking and roaming around the villages, and he often got into fights with the villagers.

The incident occurred in the Mata Basaiya police station area.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Karua, also known as Jaydeep Chauhan, was found in a field near the village.

A gun (katta) was recovered near his body, and he had a gunshot wound on the right side of his head.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case from all angles.

Police said Jaydeep had a habit of drinking alcohol, roaming around aimlessly, and getting into fights with villagers.

His father, Gyan Singh, had scolded him for wandering and drinking, saying he should behave as an adult. Upset by his father’s words, Jaydeep left the house and later took his own life.

Villagers confirmed that Jaydeep did not do any work and often got into quarrels when drunk, which caused frequent arguments with his father.

Police have initially treated the case as a suicide but are investigating other angles as well.