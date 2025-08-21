 Rewa Man Tied, Beaten For 13 Hours By Girlfriend’s Family; Travelled 100Km To Meet Her
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man travelled 100 kilometres to meet his minor girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa... only to be beaten by her family. The girl's kin caught him, tied his hands and thrashed him with sticks. The assault continued for 13 long hours.

The duo met on social media and started chatting. They grew close to each other and planned to meet.

The incident came to light when a video of the assault started circulating widely on social media, but it cannot be shown as it goes against FPJ policy.

He traveled about 100 kilometers on Saturday to Piprahi village in Mauganj to meet the girl.

According to the police, the girl’s family caught him when he reached the village. They started hitting him around 9 pm on Saturday and continued the assault until 10 am on Sunday.

The police confirmed that the girl is a minor and that the man had developed a friendship with her online.

Despite the severity of the incident, no formal complaint has yet been registered at the Hanumana police station, an official added.

Authorities are investigating the case and have urged people not to share the video, as it involves a minor and could affect the ongoing investigation.

This incident highlights the risks of online friendships and the extreme actions families sometimes take when such meetings go wrong. Police have assured strict action once a complaint is filed and the facts are verified.

