 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate 'Sangh Centenary Auditorium' In Ratlam On October 10
Auditorium is built at a cost of over ₹1 Crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ratlam on Friday, October 10, to inaugurate the ‘Sangh Centenary Auditorium 2025’ built on the campus of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Katju Nagar.

The inauguration is scheduled for 12:30 pm, and preparations are underway for the event.

According to Vidya Bharati Malwa Provincial Secretary Gopal Kakani, the auditorium has been constructed to honour the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The building was developed with contributions from over a dozen donors and involved an expenditure of around ₹1.2 crore.

Several dignitaries, including Vidya Bharati Regional Organization Minister Akhilesh Mishra, State MSME Minister Chetan Kashyap and Ratlam MP Anita Chauhan, will attend the ceremony.

To ensure the Chief Minister’s security, DIG Nimish Agarwal reviewed the arrangements at the venue on Wednesday evening.

A police rehearsal was conducted and detailed duties were assigned to all station heads and officers.

Officials from the organizing committee Saraswati Shishu Shiksha Samiti President Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha, Secretary Shailendra Surekha and Principal Vatsala Runwal also inspected the preparations and finalized arrangements for the inauguration.

The administration and police have been placed on high alert to ensure the smooth and secure execution of the Chief Minister’s visit and the grand inauguration ceremony.

