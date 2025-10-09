 Indore Metro Updates: Metro Train Reaches Radisson Square In 17 KM Trial Run For The First Time-- VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore have now witnessed a historic moment on Thursday as the city’s Metro ran for the first time from the Super Corridor to Radisson Square covering a distance of 17 km.

The trial run marked a milestone in Indore’s journey toward modern transport. Residents gathered along the route to watch the metro entering the city area for the first time.

Earlier, the metro was operated only within the Super Corridor and nearby regions. It had successfully completed a trial run from the Super Corridor to MR 10 ISBT, covering a stretch of 5.9 km on September 19.

The latest run extending to Radisson Square shows the metro’s entry into the city’s urban area.

Metro to make way in overly-populated areas

According to officials, plans are underway to extend services to densely populated areas like Vijay Nagar, Meghdoot, Bapat Square and Radisson, to provide connectivity to the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Indore Metro on 31 May 2025, marking the launch of Madhya Pradesh’s first metro rail service. Initially, passengers were offered free travel, but fares were increased later.

In a special gesture, one metro station has been named after Operation Sindoor, while five stations honor the bravery of Indian women.

